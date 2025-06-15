Raj Dhesi wedding
Raj Dhesi Is ‘Off to Tie The Knot’ With Partner Priya

by Thomas Lowson

Raj Dhesi has kept himself busy since his WWE departure—and not just in the wrestling world. On social media, the former WWE Champion shared that he will soon be a married man. Dhesi took to Instagram to share the news, posting a couple of photos with his partner, Priya. In the caption, he revealed their wedding plans, writing, “Off to tie the knot! #ourbigfatdhesiwedding.”

This is one of several posts from Dhesi hyping up his upcoming nuptials. After a post in late May which revealed that his wedding was one month away, the former Jinder Mahal shared a pre-wedding photoshoot where the couple posed in both traditional Indian attire and classic Western outfits.

We here at SEScoops would like to wish Dhesi and his bride to be the very best on their upcoming nuptials.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

