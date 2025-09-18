Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charges Following Wrestling Event Attack

Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested Thursday morning on felony charges stemming from a brutal assault at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles last month.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was taken into custody and booked on a felony charge, with jail records showing he remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. The arrest follows an incident on August 24 where Raja violently attacked wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) during the event.

Video footage shows Raja slamming Smith to the mat before delivering nearly two dozen punches to the unconscious wrestler. The assault continued for 10-11 seconds until other wrestlers intervened and pulled Raja off the victim.

Smith, who had gotten into a dispute with Raja before the event, was hospitalized for several days with multiple injuries including a fractured maxilla bone. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

In a surprising twist, Rampage Jackson publicly stated his son should face jail time for his actions, suggesting “a little community service,” anger management courses and therapy would benefit Raja.

The incident has raised serious questions about security protocols at wrestling events and the consequences of taking scripted entertainment too far into real violence.