Raja Jackson: It Wasn’t My Fault, Blame the Cameraman

Raja Jackson’s actions at KnokX Pro Wrestling’s latest event have shocked wrestling fans, and now the MMA fighter has broken his silence over the incident. At the event, Jackson delivered a series of punches to the head of a seemingly unconcious Syko Stu, resulting in the latter being hospitalized in critical condition.

Countless fans and wrestling insiders have expressed their outrage at the attack while questioning how such a moment was able to unfold. In his first public comments since the incident, Jackson avoided accountability, instead pointing the finger of blame at a camera operator.

“It wasn’t my f***ing fault! The god-damn cameraman’s fault! I know he’s watching this s***… How could you? How f***ing could you. It’s what I expected though. It’s all good, we’re gonna figure this s*** out.”

While the vast majority of people have been outraged by Jackson’s actions, including his UFC alum father, some have come to his side. Mark Henry has said that Syko Stu bears some responsibility for the assault, while Rob Van Dam has suggested that Jackson was manipulated into the heinous actions.

Jackson has been banned from future events for KnokX Pro, who have lost their affiliation with the WWE ID program as a result of the attack. Whatever comes next, it appears that Jackson’s future in wrestling, if he has one, will forever be tained by this attack.

Warning: Clip below features profanity and a racial slur.