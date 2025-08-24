Rampage Jackson’s Son Hospitalized Wrestler in Shocking Live-Streamed Incident

Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, sparked major controversy after brutally assaulting professional wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a live-streamed independent wrestling event in California.
The incident began when Smith allegedly hit Raja with a can at the Knokx Pro Wrestling venue entrance as part of what was meant to be a wrestling segment. Raja, apparently unaware it was staged, told viewers “Just wait, I’m going to get my get back.”
During Smith’s match 30 minutes later, Raja entered the ring, lifted the wrestler above his head, slammed him to the mat, and delivered over 20 full-contact punches to Smith’s head while he appeared unconscious. Smith was “flatlined” and hospitalized with serious injuries.
Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson issued a public apology, revealing his son had recently suffered a concussion and “should not have been participating.” He stated: “I do not condone my son’s actions at all! As a father, I am deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith.”
Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer called it “the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed in a ring.” Raja was subsequently banned from the Kick streaming platform.
Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who uses wrestling as PTSD therapy, is reportedly now awake and stable. The incident has sparked industry-wide debates about performer safety and proper vetting procedures.