Rampage Jackson’s Son Hospitalized Wrestler in Shocking Live-Streamed Incident

Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, sparked major controversy after brutally assaulting professional wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a live-streamed independent wrestling event in California.

The incident began when Smith allegedly hit Raja with a can at the Knokx Pro Wrestling venue entrance as part of what was meant to be a wrestling segment. Raja, apparently unaware it was staged, told viewers “Just wait, I’m going to get my get back.”

Raja Jackson – Rampage Jacksons son almost kills a pro wrestler live on Kick. The wrestler is still out cold and could possibly die. pic.twitter.com/fxFmu3Exb8 — DahtSick? (@DahtSick) August 24, 2025

During Smith’s match 30 minutes later, Raja entered the ring, lifted the wrestler above his head, slammed him to the mat, and delivered over 20 full-contact punches to Smith’s head while he appeared unconscious. Smith was “flatlined” and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson issued a public apology, revealing his son had recently suffered a concussion and “should not have been participating.” He stated: “I do not condone my son’s actions at all! As a father, I am deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith.”

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer called it “the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed in a ring.” Raja was subsequently banned from the Kick streaming platform.

Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who uses wrestling as PTSD therapy, is reportedly now awake and stable. The incident has sparked industry-wide debates about performer safety and proper vetting procedures.