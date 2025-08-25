HomeNews
Latest On Raja Jackson After Violent KnokX Pro Incident

by Thomas Lowson

More has come to light about Raja Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu at a recent KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles, including potential legal repercussions. According to TMZ who spoke to the LAPD, officers were called to the event and the incident is now being investigated. Jackson, the son of UFC alum Rampage Jackson, attacked a seemingly unconscious Stu, delivering several blows to the head before talent pulled Jackson away.

A source close to the event guaranteed that Raja will never, ever wrestle for Knox Pro while speaking to TMZ. Douglas Malo, a wrestler who was one of the group to pull Jackson away, recalled the scene.

“This is so shocking because they were supposed to do a small spot and before you know it, he’s raining down punches.”

Douglas added that the situation was “tragic” and “barbaric” and was sad that such an ordeal took place in front of children watching. He added that his own mother was in the crowd at the event and was witness to what happened.

Rampage Jackson has spoken up against his son’s actions, stating that his son had no place being involved in the event. With Skyo Stu slowly recovering, our thoughts remain with him at this difficult time.

