Raja Jackson Pleads Not Guilty To Charges From Syko Stu Incident

Raja Jackson has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the incident with Syko Stu. Appearing in court on Thursday, October 9, Jackson made his plea after being charged with one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery.

From TMZ:

“Wearing a black shirt, black pants and black tie … Raja stared ahead as he strolled into the building flanked by men who appeared to be his lawyers. Prosecutors say he’s facing up to seven years behind bars if convicted on the felony count, and up to six more months if convicted on the misdemeanor.”

Jackson did not offer any comment to TMZ when he was approached after his appearance. Jackson is the son of UFC alum Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who appeared for TNA Wrestling in 2013 as a member of the Main Event Mafia.

At a KnokXPro event, Raja legitimately knocked Syko Stu out and delivered a series of shots to the head of an unconscious Stu. Jackson was arrested on felony charges in September and KnokXPro has since lost its status as a WWE ID affiliate.

The wrestling world has donated to a fundraiser to help Stu, with Chris Jericho, Jack Perry, Rusev, and more pitching in to help. Content creator Mr. Beast has also donated, giving $10,000 to help Stu and his family cover cover medical expenses, recovery support, and loss of income.

This incident shows why trust between wrestlers is essential as those in the ring need to know that the other is prioritizing their safety. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates.