Rampage Jackson Says He’s Getting Death Threats Over Son’s Attack

UFC alum Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has claimed that he has been on the receiving end of death threats following his son Raja’s attack on Syko Stu. The attack at the recent KnokX Pro Wrestling event has shocked wrestling fans as well as those within the business. Raja Jackson delivered a series of punches to a seemingly unconscious Stu, resulting in him being hospitalized in critical care.

Speaking to Joy Of Everything, the elder Jackson claimed that he’s been receiving death threats from “a lot of racist people,” adding that some are calling him a “bad father.” Jackson, who appeared for TNA Wrestling in 2013, added that such vitriol is “uncalled for.” Despite having spoken up against his son’s actions like many, Rampage added that “anything I says gets twisted.”

Raja Jackson has dodged accountability for the attack, instead blaming a cameraman who filmed the KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Though many have been outraged at his actions, some have taken a more neutral stance. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has said that Syko Stu bears some responsibility for the assault, while Rob Van Dam has suggested that Jackson was manipulated into the attack.

This incident has cast a long shadow over KnokX Pro Wrestling, which has been cut as a WWE ID affiliate as a result. A GoFundMe for Syko Stu has been launched by his wife and has surpassed $125,000.