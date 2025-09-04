Rampage Jackson: Police Should Be Investigating Syko Stu

UFC alum Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has said a police investigation is apt in the wake of his son’s attack on Syko Stu, but that Stu should be investigated. Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, the elder Jackson said that investigators should look into Stu, the victim of the attack, for times he’s “attacked somebody backstage and p***ed people off.”

“The police need to investigate that s***. How many times Syko Stu done attacked somebody backstage and p***ed people off, being drunk and s***?”

The issues between Stu and Raja Jackson reportedly began when Stu hit Jackson with a beer can, believing it to be a spot between wrestlers. While Jackson reportedly accepted Stu’s apology as the pair shook hands, Raja would later deliver a series of punches to the head of a seemingly unconscious Stu in the ring.

"The police need to investigate that s—. How many times Syko Stu done attacked somebody backstage and pissed people off, being drunk and s—."@Rampage4Real's final thoughts on his son's pro wrestling incident. pic.twitter.com/0AlEpieeG0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s comments continue to follow a trend from the UFC alum. Though he has said that Raja went too far with his attack, Rampage has accused Stu of bring drunk and reckless, adding that this has been the case at past events as well. To date, Jackson has yet to provide any evidence of this, and has similarly not provided evidence that Syko Stu has attaacked others backstage while intoxicated.

This situation has cast an ugly shadow over KnokX Pro Wrestling, a promotion that has been dropped as a WWE ID affiliate as a result. With this situation continuing to develop, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both Syko Stu and Raja Jackson.