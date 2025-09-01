Rampage Jackson Blames “Drunk & Reckless” Syko Stu, Son Was Allowed To Rough Stu Up

Raja Jackson’s actions at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event shocked fans and raised questions as to how the attack on Syko Stu could have happened. Fans have rallied behind Stu after the attack, and have raised thousands for his recovery, but now Rampage Jackson has weighed in.

In a new Instagram post, the UFC alum and father of Raja acknowledged that his son acted irresponsibly. Rampage had previously condemned his son’s actions, saying he had no place being in the position he was in.

“My son Raja crossed the line, and I’m furious at him for how he handled things... Yes, my son deserves consequences for going too far. He knows better.”

While Rampage touched on his son’s role in attacking Stu, the bulk of his post was taken to blaming Stu for what happened. Stu had previously mistakenly hit Raja with a beer can, though he apologised and the pair shook hands backstage. In his post, Rampage didn’t mince his words.

“Let’s not act like Stu is innocent here. He’s lucky I wasn’t there when he hit my son over the head with that beer can—especially when Raja was already dealing with a concussion from sparring the day before. I don’t care if a locker room full of pro wrestlers came after me.”

Rampage also claims that Stu was drunk when he hit Raja with the can, though there has been no evidence backing up this claim. Claiming that the Stu’s apology was that of a drunk, Rampage discussed why his son accepted it in the first place.

“Raja took it too far, but he only shook Stu’s hand and accepted his drunken apology because they told him he could be part of the storyline.”

The elder Jackson did not provide evidence that Stu had been intoxicated when he hit Jackson with the can. In a bold claim, Jackson said his son was told that he could “rough Stu up,” before adding that Stu has been ‘intoxicated’ before at events.

“They told him he could rough Stu up—I have witnesses. And this isn’t the first time Stu’s been drunk and reckless backstage.”

Jackson signed off with a simple message: “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” While the wrestling world remains angry at Raja’s attack, Stu bears plenty of blame for him being attacked according to the UFC alum.