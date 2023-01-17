Top Superstar’s Injury Forced WWE to Unify Tag Team Titles (Report)

WWE‘s Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships would have likely never been unified had it not been for Randy Orton‘s injury.

The two titles were unified less than a year ago when The Usos (SmackDown) defeated RK-Bro (Raw) on the May 20, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Since then, the Usos have retained against the likes of the Banger Bros., the Brawling Brutes, the New Day and the Street Profits

Unifying

The titles being unified came as a surprise to fans, as WWE hurried into making the two tag titles into one championship.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained WWE’s original plans had Randy Orton not gone down with an injury.

“The tag titles were not going to be unified, and then… that’s when Randy Orton’s career almost ended. “Riddle and Orton were just gonna stay at as the Raw champions… So without Riddle and Orton, RK-BRO, who are a hot team…they just went with The Usos to hold both belts.” Dave Meltzer.

The Viper has not competed since the unification match due to a severe back injury with concerns growing that he could be finished in the ring.

De-unification

WWE may not have intended to unify the titles, and the gold will be split soon.

On Raw, the Judgment Day earned a shot at the Usos last week and it was specified that this is for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

A tournament will start on this Friday’s SmackDown to determine the number-one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

