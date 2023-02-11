Randy Orton Taking Steps Toward WWE In-Ring Return

Randy Orton remains optimistic about a possible return to the ring, despite the injury that has cost him nearly a year of his career.

Orton hasn’t wrestled since May of 2022 due to a debilitating back injury and there have been questions as to whether he’ll ever wrestle again.

The Viper’s most recent match saw himself and Matt Riddle lose the Raw Tag Team Championships to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, who unified the two titles.

Taking Steps

This ongoing hiatus is the longest injury in Orton’s 20+ year career as part of the main roster.

Pro wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz posted an Instagram story where he stated that Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return.

“I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for Wrestlemania.”

Before knowing the severity of Orton’s condition, WWE had planned on the Viper challenging Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

Feud with Riddle

There’s still no confirmed date for Orton’s in-ring return (if it ever happens,) but WWE may already have a plan.

When RK-Bro formed in 2021, the initial plan was for Orton to betray Riddle and have a match at SummerSlam 2021.

Given the team’s popularity with fans, WWE held off on the turn, with the match postponed until WrestleMania 38, but the break up was again postponed.

Riddle hasn’t appeared for WWE since last December after suspending the promotion’s wellness policy.