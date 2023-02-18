Raquel Rodriguez Feeling “Really, Really Good” About Elimination Chamber

Six of WWE‘s top female Superstars will battle in the Elimination Chamber to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Carmella, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross and Natalya will put it all on the line in just a matter of hours.

During an interview with Spencer Love for Love Wrestling, Rodriguez explained why she’s feeling extra confident headed into the most dangerous match of her career.

“I feel really, really good about it,” she said. “I’ve felt really good about a lot of what I’ve been doing on Smackdown right now and with WWE. I’m super excited for Elimination Chamber. I feel like Royal Rumble kind of helped highlight my size and where I stand when it comes to the women’s division of WWE. So, now that I think the women have a little bit better of an idea of that, and the world does, I’ll be taken a little bit more seriously from now on!”

Rodriguez vs. The EST?

Surviving the Elimination Chamber is only half the battle. In the event that Raquel Rodriguez can defy the odds and emerge victorious in Montreal, there’s one more obstacle standing between her and championship glory. Her name is Bianca Belair.

Rodriguez sees Belair as one of her dream matches and is hungry to learn from her and WWE’s other top stars.

“I’ve just been saying that that would be one of my dream matches. I’ve yet to have a moment where I’ve been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. This would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn’t love a powerhouse-powerhouse match? You know what I mean?

I would love to step into the ring with the EST, because win or lose, there’s something to learn from that match. There’s something to gain from that match. I want that knowledge. I’m hungry for more. I know I’m one of the newer girls on the block here, but trust me, I’m ready to go and I’m ready for whatever they’re willing to throw at me.”

Check back at SEScoops later tonight for our WWE Elimination Chamber live coverage.