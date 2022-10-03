Raquel Rodriguez Names Hall Of Famer She Would Like To Face

WWE has found a resident giant for the women’s roster in form of Raquel Rodriguez. Joining the wrestling world in 2014, the former NXT talent is already making strides in WWE’s women’s division. She has taken inspiration from many WWE Hall of Famers for her character. It’s no surprise that one of them is also her dream opponent.

One half of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions recently had an interview with Under The Ring podcast. She first talked about her training days. Rodriguez named the people she watched to learn how to act in the ring:

“I did of course watch a lot of the bigger men and bigger women; I would watch a lot of Chyna. I would watch a lot of Beth Phoenix. I watched a lot of the Big Show, but one name in particular when I was just starting out at NXT was, of course, Stan Hansen. I love Stan Hansen, because he was just so wild and unruly.”

‘Absolute Gem Of A Human Being’: Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez was then asked which star from the wrestling history she would like to face if given a chance. The former NXT star unsurprisingly took the name of Beth Phoenix, saying that she would love to learn from The Glamazon:

“Oh I would love to step in the ring with Beth Phoenix. I’ve said this before she has been an inspiration to me, an idol. She represents strength and beauty and brawns. I think she is just an absolute gem of a human being. I would love to step in the ring and learn from her.

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription