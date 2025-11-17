Raven Documentary ‘Nevermore: The Raven Effect’ Arrives on Amazon Prime Tomorrow

The highly anticipated documentary about pro wrestling legend Raven (Scott Levy) will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Raven announced the streaming debut on Twitter, writing: “This Tuesday! ‘Nevermore’ arrives on Prime and it’s your chance to see why my documentary is getting so many rave reviews. Don’t miss it. Quote the Raven, Nevermore.”

https://x.com/theraveneffect/status/1990229310381207884?s=20

“Nevermore: The Raven Effect” is a 1 hour and 58 minute sports documentary that explores the life, influence, and legacy of Scott Levy, focusing especially on how his pain, creativity, and chaotic persona helped reshape professional wrestling, most notably in ECW’s extreme era.

Directed by Geordie Day and produced by Night School Films, the documentary features candid interviews with Raven alongside wrestling legends including Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Diamond Dallas Page, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, Billy Corgan, and Bubba Ray Dudley.

The film centers on Raven’s dark upbringing, self-destructive behaviors, and how art imitated life within his wrestling character. Raven himself wanted the documentary to reveal “all my baggage, all my issues,” including the personal toll and mental health struggles that came with embodying the Raven persona.

The documentary previously had limited theatrical screenings in August and September 2025, including Q&A events with Raven and other wrestling personalities in Philadelphia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibvDbZOpbKE