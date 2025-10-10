Raven on Parkinson’s Diagnosis: “You Pay for the Damage”

Raven has recently spotlighted some of the health issues he has been experiencing as of late which includes living with Parkinson’s disease. This was expressed by the former ECW champion during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show as Raven delved into some of his present realities after a decorated career in the professional wrestling space.

The former NWA titleholder under the TNA banner spoke about how he is optimistic about his life while also acknowledging that he feels like his behaviors through lifestyle choices were what led him to this present state of health complications. As he delved into the specifics of his condition during the referenced conversation with Helwani, Raven said:

“[I’ve] got early onset Parkinson’s. So if you see me tremoring, that’s why. I’m lucky. It hasn’t affected me too bad.” “It’s just, when I get anxious, the tremor gets worse, or when I’m really tired and I have a sleep disorder, so it, you know … But I paid to — you know, you got to pay the piper sometimes.” “You know, you gotta, for all the drugs and alcohol and chair shots I took to the head, you know. You got to pay for the damage at some point.”

Raven’s “Nevermore: The Raven Effect” Documentary Gets November Release

Part of the reason behind the recent round of media appearances that Raven is doing relates to drumming up more attention around a documentary piece on his life. Nevermore: The Raven Effect is set for a broader streaming release date on November 18th through the Amazon Prime platform. The film has had prior showings in select theatres throughout August as well as September.

Weekend screenings of the film will take place in a city that saw many of Raven’s best in-ring moments as the film will be shown in Philadelphia, the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling. The film directed by Geordie Day presents the highs and lows of the former WCW US champion‘s with Raven working closely with Day on the project to capture the baggage of his life along with the revered moments under the spotlight.