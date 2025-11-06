WWE/ECW Alum Raven Reveals Personality Disorder Diagnosis

ECW original and hardcore wrestling legend Raven has opened up about his mental health, sharing that he has been diagosed with both narcissistic and histrionic personality disorders. Raven shared this news during his documentary Nevermore: The Raven Effect, adding that he learned of this after getting sober.

In the doc, Raven recalls seeing the diagnosis on the desk of a clinician he was visiting. While these diagnoses could be scary to some, Raven shared that it was “freeing” for him to learn “why I behave this way.”

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion described Narcissistic Personality Disorder as “egomania” and said that Histrionic Personality Disorder is “a little more twisted.” Raven listed off some of the signs of himself having Histrionic Personality Disorder including shallow emotions, being uncomfortable when not the center of attention, and dramatic or exaggerated emotions.

During the documentary, Raven also reflected on the influence his father had on his upbringing. Though he described his father as “so funny” and akin to Don Rickles, he added that his dad’s constant insults “destroyed my sense of self-worth.” Raven concluded by sharing that he feels he only became an adult aged 35 when his father passed away.

Raven’s decision to open up about his mental health demonstrates how the stigma of mental health in wrestling is falling away. Several wrestlers have spoken publicly about their mental health including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Saraya, who was once ready to end her life after private images were leaked, recently discussed her mental health, sharing that she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time.

Raven is determined to move forward in his mental health and fans are ready to support him. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the former WWE Superstar.