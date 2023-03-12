Raven Says He Plans to Wrestle Again

Former WWE star Raven has a lot in the tank before he hangs up his boots. Raven has contributed immensely to the business, working in different promotions. His career has spanned for over 30 years across WWE, ECW, WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. It seems that he is not planning to stop anytime soon.

Raven made several appearances on IMPACT Wrestling including at this year’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The former ECW World Champion is now gearing up for his return to Major League Wrestling(MLW). We also reported an update on MLW’s Relationship With Reelz.

Meanwhile, speaking with Fightful, Raven stated that he’s open to working as a producer for Major League Wrestling and elsewhere. He also noted that he is on a shortlist for potential producers in IMPACT.

In addition to this, the 58-year-old star revealed that he is actually producing for NWA now. He has actually been producing there for a while but went on a hiatus to recuperate from his knee surgery.

Furthermore, Raven also stated that he has not officially retired from in-ring action. He told Fightful that he plans on getting back inside the squared circle for some more matches after he gets his second shoulder taken care of. The former WWE Hardcore Champion said he is likely to work tag team matches in order to minimize bumps. He emphasized that he is definitely planning on wrestling again down the road.

Raven was inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame at last October’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.