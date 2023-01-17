Two More Legends Set to Appear at WWE’s ‘Raw is XXX’ Anniversary Special

It seems more WWE legends will appear on the Raw 30th-anniversary show.

WWE has reached a major milestone with their longest-running TV show, Monday Night Raw reaching 30 years of programming. Although the first episode of Monday Night Raw happened on Jan. 11, 1993, WWE decided to celebrate their milestone on Jan. 23.

The company has advertised several WWE legends, including The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, to appear at the event. However, it seems WWE has at least two unannounced legends to pop in for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

Spoiler Warning

The Daily Items’ Francis Scarcella reports former WWE talent Rikishi and Samu will appear at the 30th celebration of Monday Night Raw. In the article, Samu confirmed that he would be at the event on Jan. 23.

“…I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family,” Anoa’i said. “I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members,” said Samu(h/t Francis Scarcella).

Rikishi hasn’t shared if he will be at the event yet. The WWE has yet to advertise either Samu or Rikishi, so it’s possible their potential appearance is to be a surprise. The Bloodline faction led by Roman Reigns is to have a segment on Monday Night Raw listed as the “Acknowledgement Ceremony.” Samu and Rikishi could make an appearance during that segment.

What to Look Out For During the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw?

The 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw could be an exciting event to watch. While the WWE has advertised several legends, there could be more surprise appearances. WWE has also promoted two championship matches and a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

WWE fans may also be curious if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will come out on the show. He hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since he unceremoniously retired from WWE following allegations of misconduct with female employees on July 22.

He returned to the company on Jan. 6 to take his place on the Board of Directors. His supporters, like Ric Flair, want to see McMahon walk down the ring during the show. However, he has claimed that he’s only interested in helping WWE negotiate a TV rights deal or potentially selling WWE to buyers.