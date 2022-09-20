7 Takeaways From WWE RAW (9/19): Title Match, Damage CTRL, Bayley & Bianca Belair, Extreme Rules

WWE RAW aired live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against Seth Rollins to kick off the show. Bayley battled Alexa Bliss in tonight’s main event.

RAW Results (9/19)

Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins to retain the United States Championship

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Brawling Brutes def. Street Profits

Judgment Day def. Rey Mysterio & Finn Balor

Bayley def. Alexa Bliss

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Matt Riddle Helped Bobby Lashley Retain The US Title

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship to begin this week’s WWE RAW. The crowd sang along with Seth Rollins theme music during the beginning of the match. Bobby slammed Rollins to the mat and Seth rolled out of the ring. Bobby chased him and Seth caught him with a Dropkick. Rollins went for a Suicide Dive but Bobby caught him. Seth escaped and shoved Bobby into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Bobby went for the Hurt Lock but Seth was able to escape. Rollins delivered a couple of Superkicks to the face and went for the Stomp but Bobby wouldn’t go down. Lashley shoved Rollins to the ropes and Clotheslined him out of the ring. Bobby leveled Seth with another Clothesline outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Seth was in control and focused his attack on the champion’s arm. Seth applied a Triangle but Lashley countered into a powerful slam. Bobby got in some more offense before the action spilled out of the ring. The Visionary shoved the US Champion’s injured arm into the ring post and Bobby fell to the floor as RAW went to another break.

Lashley was in control when RAW returned and beat Seth down in the corner. Lashley connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but the challenger kicked out at two. Bobby went for a Spear but Rollins countered with a knee to the face. Seth went for the Pedigree but Lashley countered with a Back Body Drop. Lashley followed it up with a Powerslam and geared up in the corner.

Bobby went for a Spear but Seth was ready for it and countered into a Pedigree. Seth went for the cover but Lashley somehow kicked out at two and the match continued. Rollins went for the Stomp but Lashley dodged it and applied the Hurt Lock. Seth pushed off the turnbuckle into a cover but Bobby kicked out.

Rollins hit Lashley with a low blow while the referee was knocked down. Seth set up for the Stomp but Matt Riddle‘s theme hit. Matt ran down to the ring but stopped at the apron. Bobby capitalized on the distraction and hit Rollins with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair Interrupted Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) drove to the ring in a golf cart and got a massive pyro. IYO and Dakota celebrated with the Women’s Tag Team Championships as Bayley drove around the ring. Bayley got a great reaction from her hometown crowd and she immediately insulted them. The Role Model hyped up Dakota and IYO while making fun of the San Jose Sharks hockey team. IYO stated “we are in control now” and Dakota boasted about their victory over Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Kai claimed that they are the new faces of the women’s division in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion interrupted with Bliss and Asuka. This led to a brawl and Alexa Bliss caught Bayley with a punch to the face and Damage CTRL retreated to end the segment.

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, White Rabbit QR Code

Kevin Owens squared off against Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory tonight on RAW. Austin attacked KO during his entrance and launched him into the barricade. Owens hobbled into the ring and the match officially began. KO unloaded some strikes in the corner but Austin quickly battled back. Theory stomped KO down to the mat and choked him against the ropes. Owens battled back and went for a Frog Splash off the apron. Theory tripped him up and hit a Neckbreaker on the floor as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, the action was back in the ring and Owens sent Theory to the corner. Owens went for a Cannonball but Austin got out of the way and Kevin crashed into the turnbuckle. Theory controlled the next few minutes of the match and hit an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Austin got frustrated and tried to pin KO several times but he kept kicking out at two. Theory went to use his MITB briefcase as a weapon but Johnny Gargano showed up and ripped it away.

Owens hit a Superkick and knocked Theory to the corner. KO connected with the Cannonball as Johnny Gargano celebrated ringside. Owens followed it up with the Pop-Up Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Johnny Gargano dropped the briefcase on Theory for a low blow.

Before the match, a QR code appeared on the screen, bringing viewers to the video below. Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano was announced for next week’s RAW.

The QR code behind Austin Theory takes you to this video. #WWERaw #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/R4bAXYCSFX — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 20, 2022

Brawling Brutes def. Street Profits

#1 contenders The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) appeared on RAW tonight and cut a promo ahead of their title match against The Usos this Friday on SmackDown. Street Profits interrupted and it led to a tag team match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins isolated Butch in the ring to start off the action.

Ridge eventually got the tag but Dawkins greeted him with a massive shoulder tackle. Angelo followed it up with a Splash and a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Street Profits isolated Butch again in the ring and connected with a Blockbuster for a two count as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”. Brawling Brutes connected with a Powerslam/kick combo on Dawkins for the pinfall victory.

Judgment Day Picked Up A Win & Tried To Recruit AJ Styles

Judgment Day cut a promo and Rhea Ripley claimed that they have already proven that they run RAW. She claimed that nobody will be able to stop them now that Dominik Mysterio is on their side. The crowd booed as Dominik claimed that he couldn’t be prouder to be standing here with his new family.

Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio squared off against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day in a tag team match. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were ringside for the match. Rey controlled the action early but got distracted by his son. Finn Balor capitalized and got Rey in a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Rey battled back and connected with a Suplex as Riddle pleaded for a tag. Mysterio hit an Enziguri and jumped to the corner to tag in Matt. Riddle leveled Balor with a kick and delivered some strikes to Damian Priest as well. Matt knocked Damian out of the ring and hit him with a Floating Bro. Back in the ring, Rey hit the 619 and climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Rhea Ripley hopped on the ring apron and Seth Rollins showed up. Seth tried to attack Matt Riddle but Rey charged at him with a steel chair and Rollins escaped through the crowd. Judgment Day isolated Rey after Dominik distracted his father. Balor hit Rey with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory. Seth and Riddle brawled in the parking lot after the match.

Finn Balor tried to recruit AJ Styles to Judgment Day but The Phenomenal One declined.

Dexter Lumis Interrupted Miz TV

The Miz and Ciampa made their way to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. The Miz had Dexter Lumis as his guest on the show. Dexter has been stalking The Miz for weeks. Miz claimed that he punched a Minion decoration during his child’s birthday party because he thought Dexter was hiding inside of it. He challenged Lumis to come to the ring and explain his actions.

Dexter started cutting through the ring and popped out from behind Miz. Lumis tried to pull Miz into the hole in the ring but Ciampa stopped him. Ciampa punched Lumis in the face and he fell under the ring. The Miz tried to look in the hole in the ring but Lumis popped out and stared at him to end the segment.

Bayley Picked Up A Win & Challenged Bianca Belair To A Match At Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in the main event of this week’s RAW. Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Asuka were ringside for the match.

Bayley controlled the action early but Alexa battled back. Alexa connected with Double Knees and started talking trash with IYO and Dakota. The Role Model capitalized and slammed Bliss’ knee to the mat. Bayley followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Alexa connected with a Senton off the announce table. Bliss was hobbling and holding her knee as RAW went to the final break of the night.

When RAW returned, Bayley was back in control but couldn’t put Bliss away. Alexa booted Bayley to the corner and then rolled her up for a near fall. Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly and went for the cover but Bliss kicked out at two and the match continued. Alexa connected with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and went for the cover but The Role Model kicked out at two.

Bayley rolled Alexa up and got her feet on the ropes for leverage. Bianca Belair broke it up and a brawl broke out ringside as Bayley and Alexa locked up in the ring. Alexa booted Bayley in the midsection and planted her with a DDT. Alexa climbed to the top rope but Dakota provided a distraction. IYO shoved Alexa off the turnbuckle and Bayley connected with the Rose Plant for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Alexa Bliss in the ring. Asuka tried to help but Damage CTRL beat her down. The RAW Women’s Champion got in some shots on Bayley before Dakota and IYO attacked from behind. Bayley then connected with the Rose Plant on Bianca Belair. Bayley grabbed a microphone and said she wants the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules as the red brand went off the air.