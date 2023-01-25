Raw Sees Massive Increase In Viewership For Anniversary Show

WWE put some serious effort in promoting the Raw 30th Anniversary special and the buzz around the show seems to have paid off in form of a huge rating spike.

According to reports from Wrestlenomics, the show featuring appearances from a number of legends and more drew an average of 2.34 million viewers.

The episode featuring the US championship match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley among others drew a 0.70 rating for the 18-49 demographic.

The first hour of the show drew a massive 2.64 million viewers. While the following hours saw the usual decline, both the second and third hours of Raw XXX stayed above 2 million with a 2.37 million and 2.02 million ratings respectively.

This is a big 57% increase in the viewership number compared to last week’s episode of the show. The episode featuring the six-way elimination match had drawn 1.48 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demo.

This week’s episode of the show which saw appearances from legends such as The Undertaker and DX scored the highest total viewership since the February 17, 2020 episode of the program.

WWE will be presenting the Royal Rumble PPV this Saturday. We will have to see if the big event helps next Monday’s show to retain some of these extra viewers.