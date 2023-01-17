Raw Women’s Championship Match Announced for Royal Rumble 2023

Bianca Belair‘s tenure as Raw Women’s Champion has arguably never been at greater risk than it is right now.

For weeks, Belair has been feuding with Alexa Bliss, who snapped during their title match on the first Raw of 2023.

Bliss’ assault led to her being disqualified, which came weeks after Bliss leveled Belair with a vase during a backstage sit-down interview.

During this week’s Raw, a title match was set for the two at the Royal Rumble

Uncle Howdy

Whether Alexa Bliss likes it or not, she may have some serious backup on her side heading into the Royal Rumble.

On this week’s Raw, the pair brawled and at one moment, Belair was set to deliver a KOD onto some steel chairs.

The EST of WWE was frozen when she saw the eerie Uncle Howdy, allowing Bliss time to escape the champion’s clutches.

Bliss laid out Belair with a DDT on the hard floor, and looked puzzled by Howdy’s involvement before walking away.

Bliss as Champion

The first woman to win the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships (albeit at separate times) Alexa Bliss is no stranger to gold.

Bliss is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and three-time Raw Women’s Champion, in addition to two reigns as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (with Nikki Cross.)

In recent years though, the Goddess has been on something of a singles title drought, with her most recent Raw women’s title reign ending at Summerslam 2018 at the hands of Ronda Rousey.

Bliss’ only singles title reign since then was the seconds she spent as WWE 24/7 Champion during the July 18, 2022, episode of Raw.