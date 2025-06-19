Details For Real American Freestlye’s Debut Event, Match Card

Real American Freestlye, the new wrestling promotion from Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, has confirmed that it’s inaugural event will take place on August 30, in Cleveland, OH, at the Wolstein Center. In a statement, Chad Bronstein, co-founder of Real American Freestyle, reflected on what Cleveland means as the host of the debut event.

“I was born and raised in Cleveland, OH, and know the love and dedication the community has for wrestling. We’re excited to partner with the Wolstein Center, provide world-class entertainment to the masses, and launch a professional freestyle event in the city to inspire the next generation of athletes in the sport.”

Hulk Hogan was similarly excited to bring his unscripted freestyle wrestling organization to Cleveland, adding:

“Cleveland is an incredible city, and Real American Freestyle is channeling its rock and roll style into this first event. The Wolstein Center is a great partner, and the perfect location for us to launch our season. Fans of the sport will not want to miss their chance to see history take place.”

The statement also confirmed what matches fans can expect on August 30 at the launch event, including:

Real Woods vs. Darrion Caldwell

Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer

Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra

Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera Arriaga

Events will feature eight weight classes with eight matches for men and four for women. For more information on Real American Freestyle and to purchase tickets, visit: www.realamericanfreestyle.com