Reason AEW Wrestler Has Been Pulled from TV

All Elite Wrestling fans may not be seeing Rebel for the foreseeable future following the decision for her to be pulled from programming.

Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, originally joined AEW in August 2019 as a hair & makeup stylist for its women wrestlers.

In 2020, Rebel was introduced as a character on programming and served as the exclusive makeup artist of Dr. Britt Baker.

Removed from TV

While Rebel has remained an ally of Baker, and by proxy AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, for some time, fans haven’t seen much of her as of late.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer clarified that Rebel is “no longer being used.”

Sources informed Meltzer that with Baker and Hayter now in a babyface role, it was felt that Rebel no longer worked as part of the act.

Baker and Hayter have become babyfaces due to their feud with Saraya and Toni Storm, both of whom have turned heel in recent months.

On June 30, 2021, Rebel suffered a dislocated knee cap injury in a match facing Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero which kept her out of action until September.

Rebel Outside of AEW

Despite being hired as a hair and makeup stylist, Rebel joined AEW with an established history in the ring.

Rebel debuted in Impact Wrestling in 2013 as part of The Menagerie, and would later begin training at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

In 2016, Rebel would capture the OVW Women’s Championship, and would wrestle for Stardom the following year.

In 2019, Rebel made an appearance on the January 23, episode of NXT, and teamed with Amber Nova in a losing effort to KAIRI and IYO SKY.