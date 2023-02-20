Reason Andrade El Idolo Has Been Out Of Action Revealed

AEW star Andrade El Idolo hasn’t been seen in action since All Out back in September 2022.

The former NXT Champion was a contestant in the casino ladder match won by now-AEW World Champion MJF.

During that time, El Idolo reportedly got into a backstage altercation with Jericho Appreciation Society member Sammy Guevara. The pair had been trading barbs for some time over social media leading up to their confrontation.

The incident led to the Los Ingobernables founding member being sent home and his Rampage bout with Preston ’10’ Vance getting called off. Interestingly, Guevara wound up wrestling soon after the altercation, going ahead with his booked tag team bout on that week’s episode of Dynamite.

While many rumors have swirled of El Idolo being off TV due to backstage problems, it now appears there’s a much simpler explanation.

Andrade El Idolo Not Expected Back Until The Spring

Back in August, the former WWE US Champion injured his pec in a trios bout. Despite performing for some time after, El Idolo ultimately needed time off for surgery.

THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.



You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. pic.twitter.com/xDwrZhEUJF — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 30, 2022

Earlier this year, El Idolo posted a quick glimpse at some of his rehabilitation work in the gym.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, El Idolo will not be cleared for action until the spring.

Last year, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes suffered a similar injury prior to his Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins. ‘The American Nightmare’ gutted through the bout despite grim swelling and bruising all over the affected area. On average, a fully torn pec recovery period lasts for at least six months.

Given the controversy surrounding him backstage last year, it’s hard to say where Andrade El Idolo goes from here. A reunion with Rush seems like the safest bet for now.

