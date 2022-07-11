Reason Why John Cena Won’t Wrestle at WWE SummerSlam

We now know why John Cena won’t be in the ring for a match at WWE SummerSlam this year.

WWE recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Cena on the June 27 episode of Raw in Laredo, TX. Many expected Cena and Theory to kickstart a feud on the show, which would lead to a showdown on July 30.

While the seeds were planted for a potential rivalry between Cena and Theory during a backstage segment, it won’t be for a SummerSlam match.

When Cena addressed the WWE Universe, he said he didn’t know when he was going to wrestle again but promised he has more than just one match left in him.

Why John Cena Isn’t Booked For SummerSlam

(via WWE)

Theory has now been booked for a rematch with Bobby Lashley, who defeated him at Money in the Bank earlier this month to capture the WWE United States Championship. They’ll collide inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee for SummerSlam.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live noted that John Cena has begun filming for season two of Peacemaker. This would explain why he won’t have the time in his schedule to make it to one of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year.

Theory is the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder. WWE has been heavily teasing that he will attempt to cash in on the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

It’s led some to speculate that Theory could be WWE’s top champion going into WrestleMania in 2023 with John Cena possibly challenging him.

It’ll be interesting to see when Cena’s schedule will allow him to get back inside the ring for a match.