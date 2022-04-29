Reason Why Harland (Parker Boudreaux) Was Released By WWE

Harland was among the NXT names to be released by WWE on Friday, which came as a surprise to fans because of the hype that WWE put behind him.

According to Fightful Select, Harland’s time in the company was cut short because the WWE officials felt that he “had not progressed in the ring quite enough for their liking.”

The prospect was nicknamed “The Next Big Thing” because of comparisons to Brock Lesnar. Harland signed with WWE in early 2021 after being an offensive guard at the University of Central Florida.

WWE paired him with Joe Gacy on NXT 2.0 where they had him shave his head. However, he recently disappeared from television when Gacy’s program with Bron Breakker started for the NXT Title. They’ll meet in a title match this coming Tuesday night on Spring Break In’.

Prior to signing with WWE, he was training with former WWE star Eva Marie, who was back with the company at the time before she was released.

Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, Persia Pirotta aka Stephanie De Landre, Sanjana George aka Vish Kanya, Draco Anthony aka Reginald Chase Crews, Mila Malani aka Kellie Morga, and Raelyn Divine aka Jaylen Williams were also let go by WWE today.