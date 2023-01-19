Reason Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes’ Return in Advance of Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes will return to the ring at the WWE Royal Rumble event. WWE confirmed the news on Monday’s Raw, where they aired a video package showing Cody’s rehab since suffering a torn pec several months ago.

In the video, Rhodes stated that he plans to become a World Champion in WWE. The first step in that direction is by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE has been airing these types of videos since last month. Many people were surprised to see the company make the announcement instead of saving his return as a surprise.

The Reason

WrestleVotes reported today that WWE knew everyone was expecting to see him return at the event, and they’re more than pleased with other surprises they have so they decided to announce it.

“Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being announced as opposed to a surprise…Source said it’s twofold, one being that nearly everyone expected it to happen already & two, source states they are “more than pleased” w/ the other surprises that are lined up.”

GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio are the other names confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.