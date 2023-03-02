Reason Why WWE Changed Finish of Elimination Chamber Match

WWE presented the final PLE before WrestleMania 39 last month with the Elimination Chamber event, headlined by the highly-anticipated match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Another match featured on the card that included two top stars was Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a trilogy bout between them. WWE needed to change the match’s finish because plans for “The Beast” had changed at WrestleMania.

As previously reported, WWE did consider several opponents for Lesnar at the event, including Steve Austin, Gunther, Lashley, and Bray Wyatt. Lesnar nixed the idea of wrestling Wyatt.

The Finish

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had to change up their plan for Elimination Chamber with Lesnar and Lashley because of the change to Lesnar’s WrestleMania direction.

The original plan called for Lesnar to go over Lashley clean to move on to a match with Wyatt at WrestleMania. Once that planned bout was off the table, WWE had Lesnar get DQ’d and Lashley going over.

This is why Wyatt did the promo on SmackDown ahead of the PLE, where he told the winner of the match to run because he was going after them. Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle Omos at WrestleMania.