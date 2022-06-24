Reason Why WWE Changed Name of a Show

The reason for WWE changing the name of one of its shows has now been made clear.

The company certainly isn’t afraid to make some changes. WWE has rebranded its developmental system, NXT, and has even made major changes to its main shows Raw and SmackDown.

In the case of this change, WWE felt it was necessary to avoid confusion.

Name Change Explained

WWE made the decision to change the name of its SmackDown post-show. The show was called “Talking Smack” but has since been changed to the “SmackDown LowDown.”

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the name change was made due to WWE’s new A&E show being named, “WWE Smack Talk.” The series premiere of WWE Smack Talk will air on July 10.

The A&E show will feature Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond. They’ll be recapping episodes of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals.

WWE had trademarked “SmackDown LowDown” earlier this year. Many assumed that it was for a recap show or segment.