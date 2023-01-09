Reason WWE is Hosting Money in the Bank in London’s O2 Arena

This year’s Money in the Bank will be all about the pounds and not about dollar bills given the show’s location.

Last week, it was announced that WWE will host Money in the Bank 2023, the 14th annual event, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

This will mark the first time the event has ever taken place outside of the United States.

Why London?

Following the massive success of WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, many assumed that another major UK event would be coming in the future.

Contrary to Clash at the Castle though, which took place in the giant Allegiant Stadium, WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place in the smaller O2 Arena.

WWE sources who spoke to Fightful Select said how the decision to host the show at the arena would practically guarantee a sell-out of one of WWE’s ‘big five’ events.

One WWE source said that they view O2 Arena as the “MSG of England” and it was a venue they wanted to travel to.

While WWE co-CEO Nick Khan was credited for many of the dates, locations and venues used by WWE in 2022, the company’s deal with the O2 Arena is being called a “collaborative effort.”

Money in the Bank

It wasn’t too long ago that reports circulated of WWE scrapping the Money in the Bank event and hosting the two titular ladder matches on the two nights of WrestleMania.

Another source who spoke to Fightful said that running an event in the O2 Arena helps establish the importance of MITB as one of their biggest events of the year.

When asked about the rumors of Money in the Bank being ended, that source said that this was not seriously considered.

This source added that no booking plans are set for WWE Money in the Bank 2023.