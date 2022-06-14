Reby Hardy Jokes About Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

On a day when fans were disappointed with Jeff Hardy because he was arrested again for DUI, Reby Hardy decided to make light of the situation.

Reby, who is married to Jeff’s brother Matt, made a Tik-Tok video of her praying with the caption of “praying my husband doesn’t get hurt in his ladder match Wednesday” before inserting a clip of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic saying, “guest what motherf**ker” with a Jeff Hardy caption on his chest.

It appears that she won’t have to worry about Matt working the 3-way Ladder Match on Dynamite where The Hardys were scheduled to face The Young Bucks and Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express as AEW is no longer advertising the bout for the show.

As previously reported, Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

His blood alcohol level read 0.294 while the second sample read 0.291, which the legal limit to drive in Florida is .08, which means that he was over 3-times the legal limit.

AEW has not yet made a statement on Hardy’s arrest but Dave Meltzer is reporting that WarnerMedia told the promotion to stop all promotion of Jeff immediately, which would include all commercials.