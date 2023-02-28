Reelz Channel To Stream On Peacock, Except for MLW Programming

The Reelz Channel will have a great opportunity to reach a bigger audience on Peacock. However, Major League Wrestling will lose out.

MLW has tried to find a bigger audience to compete with wrestling promotions like WWE and All Elite Wrestling. MLW alleged and sued WWE last year with claims that WWE stopped them from reaching a deal with Tubi and interfered with their relationship with Vice TV. On Feb. 13, the judge on the MLW v. WWE antitrust lawsuit case dismissed MLW’s complaint against WWE, which allowed them to amend their complaint. The ruling was because the judge believed MLW lacked sufficient facts to prove their case.

During their lawsuit with WWE, MLW reached a deal with Reelz. On Tuesday, MLW does their weekly episode of MLW Underground at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on the Reelz Channel. The deal would benefit MLW, as they could have TV exposure and grow their fanbase. On Feb. 28, Reelz made a deal with Peacock, who has a streaming deal with WWE. This has resulted in MLW losing out on another opportunity.

Reelz Deal with Peacock, Leaves MLW Out

NBC’s Universal streaming service Peacock signed an exclusive streaming rights deal with WWE on Jan. 25, 2021. The agreement has worked out successfully for NBCU as they get monthly live events from WWE and the library, which has helped gain subscribers. However, it also means that a competitive wrestling company like MLW couldn’t also air on Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Werpin shared details about Reelz’s deal with Peacock and why MLW will not be involved.

“…While it will include the channel’s live linear feed, it will not stream Tuesdays in the 10 p.m. hour, as Reelz airs Major League Wrestling in that hour. Peacock has a streaming deal with the WWE, which has exclusivity in the category on Peacock,” wrote Werpin.

The Reelz Channel will still be available for different cable providers like Direct TV and Verizon Fios, so MLW will still have a chance to gain an audience. However, airing on Peacock would’ve benefitted them greatly.