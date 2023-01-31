Reigns vs. Rhodes, Flair vs. Ripley Set for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has set up two of the bigger matches slated to take place at WrestleMania 39.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, it was confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley.

Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match while Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night.

The Segments

In the opening segment of the show, Rhodes name-dropped Reigns in his post-Royal Rumble victory promo by noting that they will clash at Mania. He vowed to become the Undisputed WWE Champion Universal Champion.

Later in the show, Rhea did a promo segment where it was hyped whether she would challenge Flair for the top prize for the women on SmackDown or challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title. Ripley decided to go to the blue brand and Flair’s title. This is a rematch from WrestleMania 36 where Flair retained the NXT Women’s Title over Ripley.

Cody Rhodes has a powerful message for Roman Reigns #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/NCqMoaXoAF — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 31, 2023

Rhea chooses Charlotte Flair, vows that the fans will “rise to Rhea Ripley” at WrestleMania.” #WWERAW @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/KqK7W0irkW — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 31, 2023

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be held as a two-night event, taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in LA.