Released WWE Faction Reunites On The Independents

A former WWE tag team has shown that they are as unified as ever despite being released from the promotion a few years ago.

In April 2020, WWE began a new strategy of releasing talents in massive waves, which at the time was explained to talent as being due to “budget cuts.”

Many found the reasoning to be fishy, as the time of the releases was also a time when the company was recording the biggest profits and highest earnings.

Sanity

Members of Sanity were just some of the names cut as part of these waves, with Killian Dain being cut in June 2021.

This week, Dain, back under the name Big Damo, lost the PROGRESS Atlas Championship to Ricky Knight.

Post-match, Axel Tischer, formerly Alexander Wolfe in WWE, appeared to congratulate his Sanity comrade.

Axel Tischer has made his way to the ring to congraulate Big Damo on all the success he has had recently.



? & just like that SAnitY have reunited at PROGRESS Wrestling!#PROGRESSWrestling #WhenTheManComesAround pic.twitter.com/637SJ4rC7F — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023

Wolfe would be part of Sanity and Imperium in WWE, before his release from WWE in May 2021.

His final match in WWE had been in a losing effort to Dain and was kicked out of Imperium afterward.

Other Members

Of all the members of Sanity, Nikki Cross (Damo’s wife) has gone on to be the group’s most successful member.

The Scottish Superstar is a former RAW Women’s Champion, WWE Women’s Tag Champion and WWE 24/7 Champion, as well as a Money in the Bank winner.

In December of last year, it was reported that Eric Young would be returning to WWE soon enough, after being released in April 2020.

Young returned to Impact Wrestling at that year’s Slammiversary event, and would win the Impact World Championship that same year.