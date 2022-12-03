Released WWE Superstar Returns on SmackDown

Damage CTRL appeared on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown and cut a promo in the ring.

Bayley boasted about being the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion of all-time before Liv Morgan interrupted.

Liv has had an attitude adjustment since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules and has seemingly lost her mind.

The 28-year-old sprinted to the ring, even though she was outnumbered 3 to 1. Tegan Nox then made her shocking return to the company and made the save. Liv hit Damage CTRL with a couple of kendo sticks shots and Tegan followed it up with a Shining Wizard. Liv and Tegan stood tall as Damage CTRL retreated to the end the segment.

Tegan was released by WWE in November 2021. Following her release, she published a list of wrestlers that she would like to face outside of WWE.

One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? ????? pic.twitter.com/QxrI0LpMEG — Nixon Newell (@NixonNewell) December 17, 2021

Rhea Ripley Says Tegan Nox Helped Save Her Career

Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Talk Sport ahead of Survivor Series last year and credited Tegan for helping her career. Ripley noted that she was on the verge of getting fired early in her career but Tegan made her look good in a match at the WWE Performance Center.

Tegan, she doesn’t understand how much I appreciate her and what she’s done for me. But there was a time at the Performance Center where my name was on the list to get fired and I’d only been there for a year.

I don’t know why my name was on the list, I guess people just didn’t like me at the time. It is what it is – I changed their mind! But I was on the chopping block and I had a PC live match in front of all our peers and it was against Tegan.



One of the guys found out I was on that list and he told her – he didn’t tell me because he knew I’d freak out – but he told her and was like ‘look, you’ve got to make Rhea look good because this might be her last match here otherwise.’ And that’s exactly what she did.