Released WWE Stars Officially Become Free Agents Today

Five prominent WWE stars who were released on May 2, 2025, have officially completed their 90-day non-compete clauses and are now free to sign with any wrestling promotion. The newly available talent includes former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance.

Braun Strowman represents the biggest name in this group, bringing impressive credentials as a former WWE Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and two-time RAW Tag Team Champion. The “Monster Among Men” had been feuding with Jacob Fatu before his surprising release, marking his second departure from WWE after previously being let go in 2021.

Dakota Kai has already generated significant interest from wrestling promotions and top industry agents, according to reports. The former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was a founding member of Damage CTRL and brings extensive experience from both her main roster and NXT runs.

Shayna Baszler’s release came as a surprise to many, particularly since she had re-signed with WWE last year and was helping with NXT programming. The former NXT Women’s Champion and three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion posted cryptically on social media following her release.

The tag team duo of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are also now available, bringing their high-energy chemistry and championship experience to the free agent market.

All five wrestlers served the standard 90-day non-compete clause that applies to main roster talent, and the wrestling world will be watching closely to see where these accomplished performers land next.