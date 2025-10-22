Report: WWE TV Event Ticket Prices Have Nearly Doubled Since TKO Merger

A new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed that the average ticket price for WWE’s North American television events, Raw and SmackDown, has nearly doubled since the TKO merger in September 2023. The analysis, which used data from Pollstar, shows a sharp upward trend in pricing that began in 2024 and has continued to climb steeply throughout 2025, following years of more gradual increases.

This pricing strategy has been a stated goal of TKO executives, who have been vocal about increasing WWE’s “ticket yield” to be more in line with the UFC’s model. The report notes that this significant price hike is unique to WWE and not reflective of the wider live entertainment industry, which has seen ticket prices remain mostly flat. The 60% jump in WWE’s average ticket price from 2024 to 2025 far outpaces that of other major sports, such as the NBA, which saw a 21% increase over the same period.

This is not due to a skew from international events, as all international shows were excluded from the data. The price increase is instead attributed to a new pricing philosophy and a growing scarcity of domestic events, as WWE runs fewer non-televised house shows and more international premium live events.

Despite the record-high prices, demand for WWE events has not slowed down. In fact, attendance for Raw and SmackDown has continued its third consecutive year of growth. Data from WrestleTix shows an average of 11,500 tickets distributed per event in 2025, up from 11,000 in 2024.

Pollstar’s data on actual tickets sold reflects this, with an average of 12,200 tickets sold per event in 2025, a significant increase from 9,800 in 2023 and 7,800 in 2022. This trend held steady even in the most recent quarter (June–September 2025), where the average ticket price rose sharply from approximately $75 to $118 year-over-year, while the average attendance remained steady at around 10,800.