Returning Star Signed WWE Contract ‘Quite Some Time’ Ago

Fans can expect to see Chelsea Green make her WWE return anytime now.

It has been reported that WWE has discussed bringing Green back to the company. She finished up with Impact Wrestling in late 2022. Other indications that she was going back to WWE were her shutting down her OnlyFans page and Major Pod having to limit new Green merchandise production due to her signing.

Other Stars

According to Fightful Select, Green has been under contract with WWE “for quite some time and is still awaiting creative.”

Once it was reported that WWE was interested in bringing back Green, there was speculation that her husband, Matt Cardona, could be on his way back to the company as well.

However, Fightful reports that WWE sources have indicated that “Cardona is not signed, but that we shouldn’t rule anything out for the future.”

There was speculation that Kylie Rae may be the next name to be signed with the company after she was brought in for a tryout and later used for a match on Main Event. Fightful notes that Rae is still a free agent.