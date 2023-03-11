Rey Mysterio Announced as First Inductee Into 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Rey Mysterio has been officially announced as the first inductee into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

The SmackDown star was confirmed to be part of the class during Friday’s episode of SmackDown with a video package. Rey came out to the ring for a promo, but before he could make a statement, Dominik Mysterio came out with Judgment Day where he questioned WWE inducting a washed-up man into the Hall of Fame.

He reminded Rey of all the things he missed while Dom was growing up. Dominik said he was ashamed to be his son. Legado Del Fansasmo then came out for a six-man tag team match.

Rey Mysterio is the first inductee in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class!! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/WbHT7IsDPS — SEScoops (@sescoops) March 11, 2023

Career

Rey began his professional wrestling career in 1989 at age 14. Throughout that successful career, he has worked for promotions such as CMLL, NJPW AAA, WCW, ECW, and WWE.

While in WCW, he won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship five times and the WCW World Tag Team Championship three times. In WWE, he’s won the Cruiserweight Championship three times, World Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship twice for each title, the WWE Championship once, and the Tag Team Championship four times.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place after SmackDown goes off the air from the Crypto.com Arena on March 31.

Many expected to see Batista, real name Dave Bautista, be confirmed as the first inductee. Pwinsider.com reported earlier in the day that Great Muta (Keiji Muto) would be among the names inducted this year.