Rey Mysterio’s Daughter, Tatanka’s Sons, Training With WWE Stars

The Dungeon 2.0, the training facility of Natalya and Tyson Kidd, is busy training the next generation of wrestlers within its walls. On Instagram, Natalya shared a photo from the latest training session, revealing that Aalyah Mysterio, daughter of Rey Mysterio, has been getting in the ring. Aalyah had plenty of names to learn from, including Natalya, Kidd, her father Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab, among others.

Aalyah is no stranger to appearing in wrestling. An interruption of her birthday would kick off Rey’s feud with CM Punk in 2010, a feud that resulted in Punk losing his hair. Years later, Aalyah got in the face of her brother Dominik at WrestleMania 39, and had a drink thrown on her by her big bro.

These weren’t the only notable names at the Dungeon’s latest training session. Eagle-eyed fans will spot WWE Hall of Famer Tatanka on the left-hand-side of the image. In recent days, Tatanka’s sons Jeremiah and Joseph have also been training at the Dungeon 2.0.

Time will tell if Aalyah or Jeremiah ever make it to WWE, or if their time in the ring is more-so about their own physical fitness rather than pro-wrestling aspirations. Whatever the case may be, the Dungeon 2.0 is proving to be a hot bed of notable young names, leaving fans excited to see who’s next to step out of the Dungeon and carve a legacy in the squared circle.