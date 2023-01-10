Rey Mysterio Featured in Trailer for Netflix’s “Against The Ropes”

The trailer for the Netflix series ‘Against The Ropes’, which will premiere on January 25, was released today, and WWE shared it.

The tweet from WWE previewed the series by writing, “An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter’s affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring.”

The Trailer

Rey Mysterio is featured in the trailer as it shows an ex-convict’s journey in her attempt to train to become a wrestler. According to Netflix’s website, the synopsis is as follows:

“Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona.”

The cast includes Caraly Sánchez, Scarlet Gruber, Carmen Ramos, and Alisson Santiago, Giovanna Zacarías, among others. Check it out below:

Mysterio has some acting experience as he voiced himself on ‘Booyaka! Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness,’ which aired on Cartoon Network Latin America.

The former WWE Champion has been feuding with Karrion Kross as of late on Friday Night SmackDown. He was sent over from Raw to SmackDown last year after feuding with The Judgment Day and his son, Domnik, turning on him.