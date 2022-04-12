Rey Mysterio Missed Raw Due to Undisclosed Medical Issue

Rey Mysterio was conspicuously absent from Monday’s WWE Raw.

The Master of the 619 was advertised for the show, but was nowhere to be found. Dave Meltzer addressed Mysterio’s whereabouts on Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, Mysterio missed Raw due to undisclosed medical issue.

Mysterio was scheduled to face Veer Mahan at Raw. The match was set up after Veer attacked both Reyand his son Dominik during the post-Mania edition of Raw.

When it became apparent that Mysterio would not be wrestling Veer on Raw, Dominik came out in his place. Veer came and defeated Dominik with relative ease.

After the match, Veer attacked the third generation star, who was stretchered out of the arena.

SEScoops will provide an update when we obtain more information about Rey Mysterio’s condition.

Based on the angle WWE had set up for Raw, it looks like we were headed to a showdown between Mysterio and Veer at Wrestlemania Backlash.

Whether or not this happens will depend on when Mysterio’s return timeframe.