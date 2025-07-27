Former WWE and TNA Star Rhaka Khan Arrested in NYC

Former WWE developmental and TNA star Trenesha Biggers, known by fans as Rhaka Khan, was arrested in New York City on July 26 for criminal trespass. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Biggers was escorted out of her former Midtown apartment around 11:30?AM, having remained on the premises despite being served an eviction order. Neighbors had reportedly grown frustrated by ongoing issues at the residence.

Biggers was taken into custody at the 17th Precinct and remained there as of Saturday afternoon. This incident adds to a long history of legal battles for Biggers. In October 2023, a federal judge dismissed her second amended lawsuit, which sought $3 billion in damages. The suit had named nearly 500 defendants—ranging from The Rock, Nikki Bella, and The Miz to multiple government agencies—alleging conspiracy and wrongful seizure of her children. U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain rejected the filing for failure to state valid claims and improper venue.

Previously, Biggers had faced serious charges in Texas, including interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate, which led to her being placed on El Paso’s Most Wanted list in 2019 after failing to appear in court. She was later arrested and arraigned, with bench warrants issued and revoked multiple times.

In wrestling, Khan competed in the 2005 WWE Diva Search which was won by Ashley Massaro. Though she didn’t win, she was signed to a developmental contract, though she was released on May 4, 2006. In 2008, Khan debuted for TNA at Against All Odds, and would join the ‘Kongtourage’ that same year. She was released from TNA on October 1, 2009.

Trenesha Biggers’s arrest for criminal trespass represents the latest chapter in a complex post-wrestling life. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on her case.