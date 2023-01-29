Rhea Ripley Wins 2023 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed and it’s Rhea Ripley. Now, her journey to WrestleMania 39 begins.

It started off with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan before Dana Brooke and Emma followed. Shayna Baszler was #5 while Bayley was out at #6. B-Fab was #7 but was quickly eliminated by Ripley. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez entered next then Dakota Kai. IYO SKY was next out.

Brooke was eliminated then Emma. Perez was taken out by Kai, Bayley, and SKY. Natalya entered the match next followed by Candice LeRae. NXT’s Zoey Stark and Xia Li were the next entrants. Lee was eliminated by Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch was #15. Tegan Nox was out at #16 and Asuka at #17. Piper Niven was next out (Doudrop name dropped). #19 was Tamina. Chelsea Green was #20 but was eliminated right away by Ripley. Kai and SKY were eliminated by Lynch. Bayley eliminated Lynch. Morgan eliminated Bayley. Zelina Vega was #21 and eliminated Li. Raquel Rodriguez was #22.

Mia Yim was out next followed by Lacey Evans. Michelle McCool entered after sitting in the front row. Indi Hartwell was #26. Sonya Deville was #27 and eliminated Stark. Evans choked out Vega on the top rope and dropped her for the elimination. Shotzi was #28 then Nikki Cross. The final entrant is Nia Jax. Everyone jumped on her and she was eliminated.

McCool and Evans were eliminated followed by Shotzi and Yim. Niven ate a big boot and was eliminated by Raquel. Ripley kicked Raquel out of the ring. Asuka sent Morgan to the floor.

Ripley outlasted the likes of Cross, Morgan, and Asuka in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Ripley and Morgan were the final two.

Take a look at @WWEAsuka! ?



All competitors in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match have taken notice. pic.twitter.com/QS87HfXrPX — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

We just witnessed the FASTEST elimination in the history of the Women's #RoyalRumble Match!!!@ImChelseaGreen was immediately thrown over the top rope by @RheaRIpley_WWE in a shocking moment! pic.twitter.com/jKw9DuWjBv — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

With her beating out 29 other stars, she has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have her choice to go after one of the top titles in the company. The decision for her comes down to the Raw Women’s Title, which is held by Bianca Belair. The other option is challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match: