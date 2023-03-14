Ric Flair to Announce Next 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee This Week

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Unlike previous years, WWE has left announcing inductees incredibly late, as typically, most if not all inductees would have been announced by now.

Last Friday, WWE confirmed that three-time former World Champion Rey Mysterio will be inducted this year.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is no stranger to the WWE Hall of Fame, as he was inducted in 2008 (marking the first time an active Superstar had been inducted.)

Four years later, Flair was inducted again as part of the Four Horsemen, making him the first two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

On Twitter, WWE announced that Flair will appear on this week’s The Bump to announce the next inductee into the Hall of Fame.

BREAKING: The next inductee into the #WWEHOF Class of 2023 will be revealed this Wednesday on @WWETheBump!



PLUS: Special guest and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy joins the show. See you at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/5VnbiaIhrQ — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2023

Who’s Going In?

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday to know who Flair will be inducting, but there are some names fans are expecting.

One person many are predicting is Flair’s Evolution comrade Dave Batista, who withdrew from the 2020 Hall of Fame class three years ago.

Another name Flair could announce is Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta, who is expected to be inducted into this year’s class.

Flair and Muta worked together in WCW and at WCW/NJPW inter-promotional events.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Stacy Kiebler is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.