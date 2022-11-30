Ric Flair Criticizes Sami Zayn for Being Funny in The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. His journey to acceptance by The Bloodline has captivated the WWE Universe.

The Honorary Uce hit Kevin Owens with a low blow at Survivor Series WarGames and the crowd cheered. They cheered even harder after Sami shared a hug with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso after the match.

Sami hit KO with a Helluva Kick and then stepped aside so Jey Uso could have the moment. Jey hit Kevin with a Frog Splash to pick up the victory for The Bloodline over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Ric Flair Doesn’t Enjoy Sami Zayn Being Funny

Ric Flair hung up his boots for good (or for now) at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event this past summer in Nashville. He teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair currently hosts his To Be The Man podcast and shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline during a recent episode.

Well at first, I was very open about it that I didn’t even like him being with The Bloodline. I thought he diluted it.



But I know in sitting and talking with Booker T, everybody looks at it differently.



I was with Booker T in New York at an autograph session and Booker thinks the sun rises and falls on the guy.



Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it’s worked.



Maybe that’s me being old school. But when you got a serious character like The Usos, who I don’t even think I have to argue are the best tag team right now in business as heels.



Roman is over like nobody else.

I didn’t like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical.

