Ric Flair Didn’t Know Charlotte Was Returning At SmackDown

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair didn’t know his daughter, Charlotte, was returning on last week’s SmackDown.

Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” and discussed a variety of topics. The 16-time World Champion discussed being backstage for last week’s episode of SmackDown Live. The show featured some big spots, including a main event with Kevin Owens and John Cena teaming up against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

(WWE)

However, it also featured Flair’s daughter, Charlotte, returning from a long layoff to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title yet again. As it turns out, Flair had no idea his daughter was going to be at the show, and he had already left the building when she did.

“I was in the building and left and didn’t know it. It was the first time in so many years that nobody knew. I was in the building, I went and saw Roman (Reigns) and John (Cena), it was the greatest time and I really felt like part of the family again.

“I had a ball, but I didn’t even know. I left and went to American Social [sports bar in Tampa, FL], and then I got word that she was there. I had a couple of drinks with the hockey players.

“Hockey players on the Lightning like to drink. I wasn’t going to go back to the building. I watched it and they put it on every TV for me. It was amazing. That was old-school kayfabe.”

Charlotte Flair returned on SmackDown, challenging Ronda Rousey for her title just after Rousey had defended the title successfully against Raquel Rodriguez. After a big boot and a spear, Flair was crowned the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It was Flair’s first appearance since she dropped the title to Rousey last year at WrestleMania Backlash in their I Quit Match.

Quotes via NoDq.com