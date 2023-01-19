Ric Flair Doesn’t Like Women Bleeding In Wrestling, Wants Men To Do It More

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair doesn’t like seeing women bleed in professional wrestling – but wants men to do it more.

Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” and touched on the subject of bleeding in pro wrestling. “The Nature Boy” admitted he doesn’t like seeing women bleed inside the ring, suggesting he’d hate seeing his own daughter, SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, bleed if she were in that situation.

He did add, however, that he does believe men in professional wrestling should do it more, especially when it comes to cage matches.

“I don’t like it,” Ric Flair said. “I mean, I guess everybody’s got their own opinion, but I certainly wouldn’t want to see Charlotte bleeding. I think there should be more with the guys. No matter how you look at it, how do you put two people in a cage match?

“Ten years ago, every time we hit the cage, we’re bleeding. Now nothing happens. That’s one thing I don’t like. I don’t like the girls in a cage match for sure because I think it limits their ability, their athleticism, and their ability to do athletic things like off-the-top rope and that.”

Flair himself has seemingly doubled down on his retirement from professional wrestling. After wrestling his “Last Match” last year, Flair seemed to flirt with the idea of coming back for another match. However, Flair recently clarified that he has no desire to wrestle again at this point in time.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co