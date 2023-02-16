Ric Flair Doesn’t Want To See WrestleMania 39 Main Event Become A Triple Threat

Ric Flair seems to be against the idea of making the WrestleMania 39 main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title a Triple Threat match.

Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” to offer his thoughts on the possibility of the WrestleMania main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes adding Sami Zayn to make it into a Triple Threat match.

Given the popularity of The Bloodline storyline and the rising stardom of Zayn, many suggest WWE could be on the way to inserting him into the main event as well. However, if Ric Flair had his way, he’d like to keep things between Reigns and Zayn.

“No way! They have put too much time into Cody and too much time into Roman. The fans sometimes get with that three-way stuff, and sometimes they don’t, you know what I mean?

“I think it is better; I know it would mean more just from knowing him like I have since 12 years old; I think Cody and Roman that’s going to be a really world-class match.

“I actually think Cody is a better worker now than he was; his work is better right now than it was when he was at AEW. On top, yeah! And Roman hasn’t slacked off. I think Roman is great. I think it’s a clash of the titans, man.”

Rhodes earned his way into the main event of WrestleMania this year by winning the Men’s Royal Ruble match in Texas. Now, he’ll headline “The Show Of Shows” against Reigns in Los Angeles.

However, before that takes place, Sami Zayn will get his shot at the World Title when he challenges Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PLE. It will be interesting to see how the World Title picture shapes out heading into WrestleMania this April.

