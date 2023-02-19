Ric Flair Explains Hopes for Third WWE Hall of Fame Induction

16-time World Champion Ric Flair is hoping to add a third Hall of Fame ring to his collection as part of his role with Evolution.

In 2008, Flair took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame the night before his retirement match at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels.

With this induction, Flair became the first active WWE Superstar to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In 2012, Flair made history again as the first-ever two-time inductee, receiving the nod for the second time for his role with the Four Horsemen.

While Flair would have his son Reid buried with one of his Hall of Fame rings upon the latter’s passing in 2013, Triple H would gift Ric a replica ring with Reid’s name engraved inside.

Third Induction

Since Flair’s induction in 2012, other legends have become two-time WWE Hall of Famers, including Booker T, Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman.

In 2020, Flair’s Evolution ally Batista was announced for that year’s Hall of Fame, but later opted to postpone his induction.

The reasoning at the time was that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Batista’s legendary career would not have received the proper response.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said he is excited for the day that Batista will be inducted, and said that Evolution should be inducted not long after the Animal.

While not confirmed, some believe that this year will see Batista be inducted as the headlining act, which went to The Undertaker at last year’s ceremony.

Evolution

Coming together in 2003, Evolution represented the past (Flair,) present (Triple H,) and the future (Randy Orton and Batista,) of WWE’s World Championship picture.

By December of that year, all members of the group held gold, meaning every male championship on Raw was in Evolution’s clutches.

After capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004, Orton was kicked out by a jealous Triple H, and it would be in February 2005 that Batista chose to leave and feud with the Game over the title.